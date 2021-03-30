Des Moines’ World Food & Music Festival to Return in September

DES MOINES, Iowa — The World Food & Music Festival is planning to return for its 17th year this September in downtown Des Moines.

The World Food & Music Festival features food vendors representing countries and culinary regions from around the world as well as musical performances, activities and more. This year’s festival will be Sept. 17-19 at Western Gateway Park.

Food vendor applications are now open. Food vendors can apply here.

“We are excited to jump into the planning process for this year’s event and look forward to welcoming attendees back to experience a vibrant Festival atmosphere with a global flavor,” said Colleen Murphy, the downtown events director for the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

Organizers say they will monitor COVID-19 regulations and the situation surrounding the pandemic ahead of the festival. Health protocols will be announced at a later date.

Find more information about the World Food & Music Festival here.