Des Moines woman seeking answers 8 years after her mother’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is still seeking answers about her mother’s death, eight years after she was killed in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve.

Mikkah Lyke was 14 years old in 2013 when her mother, Johnita Clemons, was killed in the shooting, but she remembers the incident like it happened yesterday.

“There’s police and crime scene tape. The whole house is taped off. My grandma gets out of the car. She goes to the police [and] he told her that he couldn’t tell her anything except for that she needed to take her grandkids back with her and that there were people downtown being questioned,” said Lyke.

Lyke says that she learned about her mother’s death over social media.

“I got on Facebook and I had seen a ‘Rest in Peace’ [post] and my mom was tagged in it, and that’s how I found out my mother was dead,” Lyke said.

Years later, Clemons’ home was demolished, leaving Lyke with questions about the investigation.

“I want to know why was the crime scene allowed to be demolished? When you guys have no suspect? No murder weapon? No anything? And now no crime scene,” said Lyke. “You have a dead person and a family mourning.”

Currently, Des Moines police say they do not have any suspects in the case, but they have questioned a person about Clemons’ death.

“There’s a person close to the case that knows who did this, and they have refused to corporate with us,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. “Unless somebody comes forward and gives us that boost, we’re going to keep revisiting the same information that we have and the same evidence.”

Lyke said she is sad that her kids will never meet their grandmother. She has a message for the person or persons responsible for her mother’s death.

“To me and my brother personally, you guys will never understand the hurt and the pain that we feel losing our mother. To have no justice for her is an insult to injury,” said Lyke. “You know who you are, you know what you did, and if you loved my mom, if you loved any of your family and her family, you would come forward.”