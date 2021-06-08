Des Moines woman pleads guilty to killing teen on moped in 2018

FAYETTE COUNTY, IOWA — Kelli Jo Michael is pleading guilty to vehicular homicide for hitting and killing a teenager who was riding his moped in 2018.

The 27-year-old Des Moines woman admits in her plea entered last month that she was driving recklessly when she rear-ended Kaiden Estling’s moped near the town of Fayette on June 28th, 2018. Michael didn’t stop after hitting him. Kaiden died at the scene. He was 14-years-old.

Michael was arrested in June 2020, just days before the two year anniversary of Kaiden’s death. She now faces up to ten years in prison. She will be sentenced on July 12th .

As part of the plea deal, Michael agrees to pay Kaiden’s family $150,000 in restitution. The family is also suing Michael in civil court.