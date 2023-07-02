DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines woman is asking for help from the public in locating her missing teenage daughter.

Raven Booker says she hasn’t seen her 13-year-old daughter Zaniyah Smith since June 26, last Monday night. Zaniyah is 5’1″ and around 145lbs, according to Booker. Zaniyah attends Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines.

Booker put her daughter to bed on Monday night and woke up in the morning with her gone. Booker says that her daughter has run away in the past, but this time is different. Zaniyah has not been posting on social media (she has in the past when she ran away for a couple days) and she does not have a phone for Booker to track her location, so she is extremely concerned.

“It’s so much different because she’s not on social media and hasn’t reached out to any of her good friends or the other ones I have reached out too,” said Booker.

Booker said she got a tip that she potentially was seen at a QuikTrip on the east side of Des Moines; so she has reason to believe her daughter is still in the metro.

Booker filed a missing person report with the Des Moines Police Department on June 28. DMPD confirmed with WHO 13 News that they have the report and they are aware of the missing teen.

For any tips or information about Zaniyah’s whereabouts call the DMPD at 515-283-4811.