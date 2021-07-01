Des Moines woman named ‘person of interest’ in Waterloo homicide case turns herself in

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa – Police say a Des Moines woman officers were seeking as a person of interest in a Waterloo homicide investigation has turned herself in to authorities. Another person of interest in the case remains at large.

Earlier this week, the Des Moines Police Department issued a press release asking for help locating 25-year-old Marcus Sykes and 23-year-old Shireca Wilson in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Dayton Matlock in Waterloo on May 15. Two other women were also injured in the shooting.

Police believed Sykes was with Wilson in Des Moines.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says Wilson turned herself in to Johnson County law enforcement officials on June 29th. She has been transferred to the Polk County Jail where she was booked on outstanding arrest warrants.

Wilson has not been charged in connection with the Waterloo homicide.

Sykes’ whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police say a reward fund is available.