Des Moines Woman Killed in Polk County Crash Over Weekend

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County over the weekend.

The crash happened at NW 2nd Street and Broadway Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on July 18, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Des Moines resident Kimberly Audlehelm was struck by a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Polk City resident Amanda Alsager. Audlehelm died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Saylor Township Fire Department responded to the crash.