Des Moines woman identified as victim of Ames homicide

AMES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Ames.

Maria Hanian, 32, was found dead inside an apartment at 5308 Mortensen Road on Aug. 19. Police officers discovered her body while conducting a welfare check at 6:10 p.m.

Police identified 26-year-old Oscar Chavez as a suspect in the killing. Sac County deputies arrested him later that same night near Auburn, Iowa.

Chavez is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Story County Jail.

The Ames Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.