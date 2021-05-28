Des Moines woman identified as pedestrian hit-and-killed on I-80 in Altoona

Area of I-80 in Altoona where a pedestrian was killed while walking on the interstate on May 27, 2021. (WHO 13)

ALTOONA, Iowa – A woman who died early Thursday morning after being struck by a car on I-80 in Altoona has been identified.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 32-year-old Cara Gethmann of Des Moines, was walking on the travel portion of westbound I-80 around 4:11 a.m. when she was hit by a car merging on to the interstate from NE Hubbell Ave.

Officials say the driver, 44-year-old Eric Shatto of Bondurant, unintentionally hit Gethmann.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The investigation into the incident remains open.

