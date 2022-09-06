DES MOINES, IOWA — The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights.

Police say Johnson was riding in a car with 22-year-old Malik Henderson when he fired a shot a gun and struck her. Johnson was dropped off at Methodist Hospital around 11:29 om where she died from her injury.

Henderson is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for Johnson’s death. Another passenger in the vehicle, Kha Len Richard Price Williams, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.