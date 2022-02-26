DES MOINES, IOWA – Prom is only a few months away, and a woman tried to ensure that every teen in the metro could shine on their special day.

Sam Swanberg hosted a pop-up prom event on Saturday, in which she gave away more than a hundred prom dresses.

“Everyone has been having such a stressful few years, so it’s nice just to be able to give back to the community,” Swanberg said.

The event came as a sigh of relief to the seniors who showed up to browse the collection.

“It’s rough,” said senior Leasia Williams. “It’s hard with the money and just finding something that fits you.”

Swanberg received many of the dresses as donations, and some donations even included shoes.

“I’m super thankful to be a part of the Saylorville Lake community. They were huge in this,” Swanberg said. “Beaverdale helped out a lot too. I live here, and I just posted on the group Facebook pages. I had so many people reach out.”

Swanberg hopes to host another pop-up prom giveaway event later this year.