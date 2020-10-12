Des Moines Woman Finds Silver Lining After the Theft of Her Wheelchair

DES MOINES, Iowa — About a week ago, WHO 13 introduced you to a woman who had her wheelchair stolen from her garage. She hasn’t found it yet, but she did find something that is giving her hope.

“It was nowhere to be found. It wasn’t in my yard, it wasn’t in the garage, it wasn’t anywhere around the neighborhood area, so I knew for sure that it was gone. Someone stole it,” Amanda Wiand said.

Wiand has had her automated wheelchair for six years and depends on it daily, especially now since she is nine months pregnant. She knows someone stole it because of video surveillance footage from the church across her street.

“The streetlight just showed two pedestrians walking, one in my wheelchair and then one walking,” Wiand said.

Police haven’t caught the suspects yet or found the wheelchair, but Wiand’s son did find something special that always sat on the chair. It’s a wool blanket.

“It was on the sidewalk and me and my sister and my friend found it,” Wiand’s son Benjamin Wiand said.

“It’s been in the family for about 50-plus years. And it’s dear to my heart, so I’m just really happy that I found this,” Wiand said.

It was just in the street for four days.

“No one threw it away or picked it up. Garbage day even passed and it still was there,” Wiand said.

She takes it as a sign from her grandma to not give up hope.

“It just gives me a little piece of serenity that maybe my grandma’s watching out. And she’s like ‘you’ve been through a lot, so here’s your blanket back,’” Wiand said.

If you have any information about the wheelchair, call the Des Moines Police Department.