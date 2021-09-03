Des Moines woman donates cherished memorabilia to Obama Presidential Library

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman said goodbye to some of her most cherished possessions this week.

For nearly a decade, Nancy Bobo collected hundreds of items during her time as a volunteer for Barack Obama’s Iowa presidential campaigns. Her items will soon go on display at the new Barack Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

“Nobody moved me like [Obama] did,” said Bobo. “I ate, drank, and slept the campaign.”

Bobo is parting with dozens of Obama t-shirts, hats, buttons and signs. They have filled her home for more than a decade. It’s hard for her to see them go, but she is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the museum.

“I got choked up packing it up,” said Bobo. “Especially the one-of-a-kind stuff, it belongs in a museum more than it belongs in a box in my house. It just belongs there.”

One item Bobo isn’t willing to give away is a hand-written note addressed to her from Obama.

“Thanks so much for the great support in the caucus. It means a lot, and together we made history. See you in the general!” Obama’s words say.

“It gives me the goosebumps just to read it. It really does,” said Bobo.

The Barack Obama Presidential Library is scheduled to break ground on the south side of Chicago this fall.