Des Moines woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — A Des Moines woman who was hit by a vehicle in Clive last week has died from her injuries.

Kelsey Hardy, 31, was hit by a vehicle while walking along the road in the 9300 block of Hickman Road around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to the Clive Police Department. Hardy was hospitalized in serious condition but has since died from her injuries, the department announced Tuesday.

“This was a tragic accident, in every sense of the word,” said Clive Police Chief Michael Venema.

The Clive Police Department does not expect to file charges against the driver.

