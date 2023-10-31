DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing several charges for allegedly dumping a puppy in an apartment parking lot in early October.

On Oct. 12, Des Moines Police investigated a report of a puppy being abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of East Douglas Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the puppy who appeared to be severely neglected and injured.

According to police, at some point during the first six months of the year the puppy sustained an injury that resulted in spinal misalignment and that injury was never properly treated. Police also said due to the severity of the injuries the puppy had to be euthanized.

During the investigation it was discovered that 46-year-old Raquel Fernandez and one other person were the sole caregivers to the puppy, police said.

Fernandez has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with two counts of animal neglect with injury or death and one count of animal abandonment. Police said an additional arrest is expected.