Des Moines Woman Arrested, 5 Juveniles Detained in Drive-By Shooting Involving BB Gun

DES MOINES, Iowa — One adult and five juveniles were detained after a drive-by shooting was reported in the area of Drake University just before midnight Sunday.

According to Des Moines Police, janitors at the Knapp Center reported the shooting. After investigating the scene, officers found BB pellet damage to a window.

Six people were detained early Monday morning in connection with the shooting, including 27-year-old Jessica Versteegh of Des Moines. She is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of carrying weapons after police found she was in possession of a pistol.

Five others were detained, all juveniles. Police say one of the juveniles had a BB gun.

No other information about the juveniles was immediately released.

The investigation into the incident continues.