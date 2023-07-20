DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been accused of stalking a man by hiding an Apple AirTag inside his vehicle.

On Wednesday Sonia Yvette Flores, 29, was arrested after she admitted to officers that she had hid an Apple AirTag in the victim’s car, court documents state. Flores had allegedly followed the victim to his place of work on Tuesday and hid the AirTag in the driver’s side mirror box, according to court documents.

In May Flores was charged with domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness for allegedly physically injuring the victim, according to court records. On May 14, Flores became angry with the victim and broke a table and TV inside of the apartment they resided in together at the time of the incident, a criminal complaint states. The victim told Flores he was going to leave and she grabbed him to prevent him from leaving, scratching him on his arms and left side of his stomach in the process, according to an affidavit.

Flores was arrested, but posted bond and was granted pretrial release. A no contact order was put in place.

According to court records, Flores and the victim violated the no contact order issued in May on several occasions by communicating with each other through text messages and taking a vacation together at the beginning of July.

Flores is now facing charges of Stalking – Using Technological Device and Contempt – Violation of No Contact/Protective Order. A preliminary hearing for the stalking charge is scheduled for July 31. Flores is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Flores is also scheduled to appear for a hearing regarding a revocation of her bond that was set in the domestic abuse case. She posted a cash/surety bond of $2,000, but due to the alleged violation of the no contact order and being charged with stalking, that bond has been revoked. A judicial tickler review hearing is scheduled for July 26.