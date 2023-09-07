DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday morning was the official ribbon cutting for Des Moines’ first K-3 charter school.

The Horizon Science Academy on Franklin Ave. focuses on preparing students for college, by introducing them to an unique curriculum at an early age.

The school, which is fully supported by state funding, plans to add a grade level each year until reaching the 12th grade.

Laura Cannon, the school’s principal, said it’s all about broadening horizons for the students who walk through their doors.

“I can tell you that I probably need to be sitting in for most of that learning because coding and robotics I don’t know anything about. But then when you look at our 21st century skills, we are preparing students for jobs that we don’t know about yet. So, getting that hands on learning experience and just seeing the excitement that students have doing that is so special and important,” said Cannon.

In the future the school is hoping to offer a before and after school care program.