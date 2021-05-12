Des Moines Water Works Urging Conservation as Drought Conditions Persist

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works is expecting Iowa’s already dry conditions and drought to get even worse over the next few months.

The Raccoon River is the primary source of water for the utility and the river is starting to look more like a creek in some spots. On average 1.8 million gallons of water flow down the river per minute. The current rate is more than 90-percent below average.

Water use in the metro peaks in July and Des Moines Water Works says, “The drought combined with peak water usage could spell grave concerns about water availability for central Iowa and cause strain on water systems throughout.”

Customers are asked to look for ways to conserve water as we approach the summer months.