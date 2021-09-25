Des Moines Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $240K

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 700 people walked to honor their loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers on Saturday.

The Des Moines Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at the Iowa State Capitol. More than $240,000 was raised to help fund Alzheimer’s research, care and support across Iowa.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers, the nonprofit said.

The Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to fundraise online.