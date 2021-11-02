Des Moines, Urbandale police officers remembered on 5-year anniversary of devastating slayings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early Tuesday morning, police dispatch radios in the Des Moines metro went silent for one minute in honor of a somber anniversary.

It was five years ago, in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, that Des Moines police officer Anthony Beminio and Urbandale police officer Justin Martin were murdered by Scott Michael Greene of Urbandale.

Greene ambushed both officers in separate attacks. Officer Martin was killed shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Urbandale High School. Officers responding to the shooting found him dead in his patrol car.

About 20 minutes later, Sgt. Anthony Beminio was found shot in his vehicle at Merle Hay Road and Sheridan Drive. Beminio was taken to the Iowa Methodist, where he died.

Greene was apprehended later that morning in Dallas County, south of Redfield. Though he initially pleaded not guilty to the murders, he later changed his plea to guilty. He is currently serving two life sentences.