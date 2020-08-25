Des Moines, Urbandale Open Cooling Centers

DES MOINES, Iowa — It will be a dangerous week to be without air conditioning in central Iowa and some metro communities are making sure there’s a safe place for people to cool down.

The cities of Des Moines and Urbandale are operating cooling centers.

In Des Moines, the Central Library on Grand Avenue in downtown and the East Side Library on Hubbell will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday. Face masks are required and social distancing needs to be maintained.

In Urbandale, the Urbandale Public Library at 3520 86th Street will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Friday. Masks must be worn, but if you don’t have one a mask will be provided. Social distancing guidelines must also be followed.