DES MOINES, Iowa — During the COVID-19 pandemic many career fields were impacted, but none quite like the healthcare industry. Now, Polk County is helping to ensure the future of the industry is strong.

Des Moines University is pioneering a new project aimed at advancing health care training opportunities and health care education at their 3200 Grand Ave. location.

To help make this happen Polk County Board of Supervisors contributed $5 million toward the initiative. The partnership includes DMU, Des Moines Area Community College, Mercy College of Health Sciences, and Des Moines Public Schools.

With health care shortages both locally and nationwide this simulation center will help create a batch of new health care workers who have hands-on experience and learning opportunities, and it serves as a facility to train emergency services personnel.

“We see this as a part of a greater mission and vision of being a community’s servant to go out and extend an opportunity to help build the pipeline,” Angela L. Walker Franklin, president and CEO of DMU, said. “We ultimately all will benefit from those young minds, those individuals here in the metropolitan area and the surrounding communities including our rural communities, to have an opportunity for a place for those students to go for training.”

Franklin also said this is a great use of the space as the university moved out to West Des Moines back in June. It is anticipated that the design and creation of the center will take up to a year