Des Moines Toddler Continues to Recover After Being Shot in the Head

DES MOINES, Iowa — The mom of a Des Moines toddler who was shot in the head back in March says he is home from the hospital.

Malcolm Mai spent nearly a month there, then went on to receive rehab at Childserve. The boy’s mom says he still has weakness on his right side but he is able to walk and talk.

Malcolm was inside of a home with a 17-year-old girl on Jefferson Street in the early morning of March 1st when more than 20 rounds were fired at the house. One hit Malcolm in the head.

Police say the home was targeted by five men who were found a few hours after the shooting in a crashed vehicle on I-80. Police found two guns in the car.

The men are all facing charges in connection with the shooting:

Owo Roby Nyal Bol, 20 Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) Probation Violation

Thon Robin Bol, 20 Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Reath Stephen Yak Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Odol Lual Othow Attempted Murder (2 counts) Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts) Felon in Possession of a Firearm



A date for trial has not been set, but all five will be tried at the same time.