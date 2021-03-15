Des Moines to Reopen Buildings to Public by Appointment Only in May

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city officials are planning to partially reopen administration buildings to the public in May as more residents get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting May 3, the public will be able to meet with city staff in administration buildings on an appointment-only basis. City officials plan to fully reopen the buildings to the public on June 1, if conditions allow.

Building closures include City Hall, the Armory, the Municipal Service Center, public works buildings, the Des Moines Wastewater Reclamation Authority and the office for the Civil and Human Rights Commission.

“City officials will continue to monitor the state of COVID-19 over time and adjust plans as necessary to protect City staff and the general public. Face coverings and safe social distance will continue to be required at the City’s facilities,” a City of Des Moines spokesperson said.

Monday marks one year since Mayor Frank Cownie signed an emergency proclamation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency declaration was issued after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Iowa’s first community spread case of COVID-19 a day prior.