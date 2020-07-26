Des Moines Tire Shop Damaged by Fire

A fire caused damage to Collins New & Used Tires in Des Moines on July 25, 2020. A trailer and shed were destroyed in the fire but the main shop is salvageable, authorities said. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A tire shop on Des Moines’ east side was damaged by a blaze that broke out Saturday evening.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a fire at Collins New & Used Tires in the 2200 block of Hubbell Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

Authorities say the owner of the business had been in the shop working on a vehicle but left around 4 p.m. before the fire started. No one else was inside the shop when the fire broke out.

Witnesses reported a tower of black smoke rising from the shop. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in 25 minutes but not before it destroyed a shed and a trailer north of the shop. However, authorities say the main building is salvageable.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of it is unknown at this time.