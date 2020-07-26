Des Moines Tire Shop Damaged by Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A tire shop on Des Moines’ east side was damaged by a blaze that broke out Saturday evening.
The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a fire at Collins New & Used Tires in the 2200 block of Hubbell Avenue around 5:20 p.m.
Authorities say the owner of the business had been in the shop working on a vehicle but left around 4 p.m. before the fire started. No one else was inside the shop when the fire broke out.
Witnesses reported a tower of black smoke rising from the shop. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in 25 minutes but not before it destroyed a shed and a trailer north of the shop. However, authorities say the main building is salvageable.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of it is unknown at this time.