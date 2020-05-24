Des Moines Teen Shot in the Neck Saturday Has Died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teen is now dead after getting shot in the neck on Saturday.

The Des Moines Police Department has identified the victim as 17-year-old Ishmael Muhammad of Des Moines.

Investigators say a small group of teens were gathered inside of a home in the 1100 block of 17th Street when an illegally possessed handgun was unintentionally fired and struck Muhammad.

“Unfortunately this is sometimes the byproduct we see of that. It’s the result of these firearms ending up in the inexperienced hands of kids and they don’t think past the end of that barrel sometimes,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek

A 16-year-old male Des Moines resident has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Carrying Weapons, and Interference With Official Acts.

Parizek said, “Until everybody gets on board with helping us out to do what we can to keep these guns from landing in these kids’ hands we are still going to go over to houses and give them gut wrenching news that their son is dead.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the case remains open. This is the city’s tenth homicide of the year.