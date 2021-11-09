Des Moines teen dies after being shot in head Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Des Moines over the weekend has died, police announced Tuesday.

Someone opened fire at the teen at 17th Street and Forest Avenue near Evelyn K. Davis Park around 11:23 a.m. Sunday.

The Des Moines Police Department has not yet made an arrest in the case. Investigators gathered some evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

“The investigation is making good progress,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said on Monday. “Our detectives have been here since the incident happened. Our crime scene investigators are scouring every inch to see if there is anything that might help us piece this all together.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Hays at 515-237-1552. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com