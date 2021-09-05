Des Moines teen charged in accidental shooting of younger brother

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 19-year-old has been charged in an accidental shooting of his younger brother in Des Moines.

Police were called to the 5600 block of SW 5th Place shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The juvenile was taken to a hospital in Iowa City with non-life-threatening injuries to his eye.

Further investigation revealed the boy’s 19-year-old brother, Titan Chaney, was handling one of two recently stolen handguns when it went off accidentally, police said. Chaney has been charged with theft and child endangerment. Police say it’s an unfortunate accident that thankfully will not lead to death.

“It was a recipe for disaster from the moment it started. The fact that he wasn’t familiar with the firearms because they weren’t his and the fact he went and stole them and mishandled them while they are loaded. It definitely could have been a lot worse than this,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.