Des Moines teen arrested in connection to the 2020 killing of 14-year-old Josiah Woods

DES MOINES, Iowa — A year and a half after 14-year-old Josiah Woods was shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Des Moines, police have arrested a teen in connection to his death.

The Des Moines Police Department on Monday announced that 17-year-old Eliza Sackie of Des Moines is charged with first-degree murder, though she was not the one who actually pulled the trigger.

Josiah was shot and killed at a residence in the 1400 block of 17th Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020.

Prior to the shooting, police say Sackie and a group of her friends had been involved in an altercation at a hotel downtown in the early hours of New Year’s Day. After the altercation, the groups involved left the area.

“Detectives learned that Sackie then drove herself and four accomplices to an address in the 1400

blk of 17th Street where persons from the opposing group had gathered,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The people who arrived in Sackie’s vehicle walked up to the residence at 3:50 a.m. One of them was armed with a handgun and allegedly fired several shots into the front porch where the opposing group had gathered. The shots hit Josiah and he died at the scene, police said.

“Sackie’s accomplices then returned to the car, and Sackie drove them away from the scene,” said Parizek.

The Des Moines Police Department expects to make additional arrests in the case. The investigation is ongoing.