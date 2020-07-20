Des Moines Symphony Cancels Labor Day Weekend Concerts Due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Symphony announced Monday it is canceling the Yankee Doodle Pops and Water Works Pops concerts scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

The canceled concerts include:

Aretha: A Tribute – Saturday, Sept. 5

Family Concert: Postcards from the Americas – Sunday, Sept. 6

Yankee Doodle Pops – Monday, Sept. 7

“After much deliberation, we have come to the conclusion that we cannot reliably ensure safety of our audiences or our musicians onstage at Water Works Park without making major changes to our planned programming which would severely diminish the musical impact of these concerts,” said Executive Director Richard Early.

Back in May the concerts were postponed to Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19 concerns and were planned to be held at Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Park. Performances would have honored Labor Day heroes who have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Des Moines Symphony plans to return to the Iowa State Capitol next summer for its annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert on July 2. The Independence Day celebration attracts more than 100,000 people each year, which is the most attended single-day concert event in Iowa.

Programs and dates for the Des Moines Symphony’s 2021 Water Works Pops concerts will be announced at a later date. Further announcements can be found at dmsymphony.org