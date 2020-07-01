Des Moines Students Will Split Week Between Classroom and Virtual Learning in Fall 2020

Des Moines, Iowa — Kids will have the option to return to the classroom this fall at Des Moines’ public schools, but only for one or two days per week depending on grade level.

On Wednesday DMPS released its “Return to Learn” plan for the upcoming school year under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to grow worse in some areas of the country. The DMPS plan will have students return to the classroom for some in-person instruction, but the majority of their time spent learning virtually. Families can also choose to have students learn entirely online.

Elementary and Middle School students will be split into two groups. One group will attend class on Mondays and Tuesdays. The second group will attend class on Thursdays and Fridays. No classes will be held on Wednesdays. Students will take part in virtual learning on days they aren’t in class.

High school students will attend class just one day per week based on their grade level. 9th graders will be in school on Mondays, 10th graders on Tuesdays, 11th graders on Thursdays and 12th graders on Fridays. No classes will be held on Wednesdays. Students will take part in virtual learning on days they aren’t in class.

Students will be required to wear face coverings in school buildings and on school buses. Social distancing will be enforced on buses, with families seated together and other groups spread out.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart prefaced the release of the plan by saying it is not perfect, but a perfect plan does not exist. Ahart says it would be impossible to guarantee the health and safety of students and staff 100% while also providing the highest quality education.

“I am very disappointed that we aren’t in a position with public health to bring all of our students into the classroom which is what we all want,” Ahart said. He says the district was given very little guidance by state or federal officials in drafting the plan.

The district is still working on specifics of the plan. They will be released when available. The Metro Kids program will continue for student care but with some changes that are still being finalized.

The district is working on a community outreach schedule to inform parents of the plan and gather feedback.