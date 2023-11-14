DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing in Des Moines.

Des Moines police and fire officials were called to 410 E. 30th Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived first responders located a female with traumatic injuries from an apparent stabbing.

Lifesaving measures were taken by police officers at the scene, and continued by Des Moines Fire Department medics during transport to the hospital. The woman was last known to be in critical condition.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are on the scene investigating.

Police said they don’t believe there is an ongoing danger or threat to the neighborhood.