Des Moines Social Club to Close Headquarters, Sell Historic Firehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — A complex that aimed to transform a Des Moines landmark into a gathering place for the city’s creative community is closing for good.

The Des Moines Social Club announced it is shutting down its headquarters at the historic Des Moines Fire Department building on the 900 block of Mulberry Street. The club intends to sell the complex, with the goal of using money from the sale to fund the arts through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.

In a statement to WHO 13, Des Moines Social Club Transition Board of Directors Chair Rob Feeney said:

“While the campus will be sold, we are grateful to be able to honor the spirit and intent to serve the arts, culture and the community by donating proceeds from the sale to establish the endowment. We believe this endowment will honor the intent of those who supported this project with the knowledge that the arts strengthen our community in countless ways.”

The Des Moines Social Club opened its headquarters in 2014. Its plan to buy the building received unanimous approval from Des Moines City Council in 2012.