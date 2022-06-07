DES MOINES, Iowa– Soccer fans in the metro got some bad news Monday. The Iowa soccer development foundation announced that Des Moines’ 84-million-dollar soccer stadium project won’t open until 2025.

The stadium is one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines and was originally set to open in 2024.

The kickoff is delayed due to supply chain issues and rising costs of products like steel and concrete.

The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation tells us that they are still gathering information on when materials will arrive and believe 2025 to be a more reasonable date.

“We will have more defined timelines once we’ve received all the information. But just from a program management perspective, I’m always looking at kind of all different scenarios of how you know the timeline will play out. So, we look at best case kind of medium case and worst case. And you know, as we received more information, we just realized it looks like 2025, not 2024,” said Program Manager for the Iowa soccer Development Foundation, Dan Janssen.

They do not expect this delay to change any of the original construction plans for the stadium.