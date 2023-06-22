KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Despite moving from Winterset to a new location in Knoxville Iowans can still experience the thrill of skydiving with the Des Moines Skydivers Club.

In 1973 the club was officially established in Winterset, where it welcomed thrill seekers for nearly 30 years. The club is continuing its traditions, but at a new location at the Knoxville Municipal Airport.

There are two different types of airplanes thrill seekers can choose from. The turbine aircraft has the highest jump altitude at 14,000 feet and the piston aircraft with a jump altitude of 10,500 feet.

Club members said everyone should try skydiving at least once because they won’t be able to find this kind of thrill anywhere else.

“It’s really something you can’t explain until you just do it,” Jake Sparks, a member of the Des Moines Skydivers Club said. “There’s no substitute you can find on Earth to really simulate actually falling through the air, screaming towards the Earth at 120 mph. It’s indescribable, you can try to describe it but you really can’t until you just do it.”

On Saturday June 24 the club will be hosting an open house at their new location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the open house and the club just visit their website.