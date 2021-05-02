Des Moines Strip Club Shooting Victim in Critical Condition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Investigators continue their search for answers after a Des Moines shooting left one victim in critical condition early Sunday morning.

“It’s imperative. We want to complete this investigation. We want to find out who was doing the shooting and why,” said Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Big Earl’s Gold Mine at 4745 NW 2nd Street after reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old Derrick Glenn Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was scheduled for surgery after being taken to a local hospital. At this time, no suspects have been named as investigators continue to look over evidence found at the scene.

While the adult entertainment venue was closed at the time of the shooting, investigators say there were still many witnesses in parking lot who may be able help them speed up their investigation. Lt. Evans said, “Any time you have somebody just willing to shoot in large crowds, that’s a dangerous situation, so it’s absolutely imperative if anybody saw something, even if they left because they were scared, get a hold of the sheriff’s office and call us.”

This investigation remains ongoing.