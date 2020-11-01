Des Moines Woman Charged With Murder After Sunday Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting that killed a man Sunday morning.

Police and Des Moines fire rescue personnel were called to the 2600 block of Ingersoll Avenue at 1:26 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, first responders found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital by Des Moines fire medics where he later died.

After investigating the shooting, police arrested 24-year-old Rythm Huddleston of Des Moines. She is charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Huddleston will be held in the Polk County Jail.

The identity of the man killed in the shooting has not yet been released. This is the 21st homicide in Des Moines for 2020.