Des Moines Shelter Going Beyond Bed Capacity to Help Provide Warmth to Homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many warming centers are forced to shut down at night when the weather is the coldest. Central Iowa Shelter and Services (CISS) is stepping up for the homeless around the clock by saying no one will be turned away as the metro continues to face brutally low temperatures.

“We have 150 beds. If we go over that, it’s not ideal, but people can still stay here. We are not turning anybody down. We’ve got chairs prepared that people can sleep in. We will make it work to keep everyone safe.” said Melissa Gradischnig, the director of marketing and community relations at Central Iowa Shelter and Services in Des Moines.

CISS has activated its “weather amnesty status” and can accept people beyond their capacity for 48 hours before or after temperatures are projected to dip below ten degrees. Stays at CISS typically are prohibited after 90 days, but the amnesty allows those guests to seek shelter as well. The latest that a warming center in Des Moines is open is the Southridge Mall which closes at 9 p.m., but the shelter is available 24-7.

An outreach team is also searching for anyone living in tent communities that may refuse to seek shelter. The community can donate much needed items so the outreach team can provide those items in their efforts. Gradischnig said, “We are desperate right now for as many gloves as we can get, winter coats and anything. Blankets because we can take the blankets out to the campers if they choose not to come in. We can at least take resources to them.”

You can also donate to the shelter by visiting their wish list here.