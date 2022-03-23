DES MOINES, Iowa — As Des Moines continues to plan for new developments. The city’s Public Works Director says there are some areas with poor sewer capacity.

Jonathan Gano recently presented a study to the city council on the problems that could come from inadequate sewage systems, in the hope of getting ahead of the problems before developments pop up.

Gano said that the study looked at 17 areas around the city and nine of those areas had poor sewage systems.

If the problems aren’t addressed, sewage could back up into neighborhoods or rivers.

This is a particular challenge for new developments at the edges of the city, in low occupant and low-density areas.

Places that will have a large increase of people using the new facilities, like around Gray’s Lake, where a soccer stadium development is being built nearby.

“We’ve already taken the first step in the first and highest priority of the project areas outlined in the results of that study and that was the redevelopment at the rest of the Gray’s Lake area which will include the soccer stadium and the residential and multi-use areas,” said Des Moines Director of Public Works, Jonathan Gano.

Des Moines has mapped out around $17 million of sewer improvements needed around the city.