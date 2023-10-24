DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is set to upgrade the 9th Street viaduct downtown.

The viaduct currently houses an anonymous mural of Jack Nicholson from “The Shining” much to the dismay of many nearby businesses and residences.

However, the plan to paint over the existing mural has temporarily been put on hold due to upcoming improvement work scheduled to take place on the viaduct, according to Axios.

The city will still have the mural removed because of citywide complaints, but that day may be some time from now.