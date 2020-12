DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Public School students will not return to the classroom for the rest of 2020. On Friday the district announced it has been approved for an extended waiver to continue holding classes online-only through December 22nd, the final day of school in 2020. The waiver was requested due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DMPS students begin school again on January 4th after the long winter break.