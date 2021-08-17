Des Moines Schools holding virtual town hall to inform parents of COVID-19 plans, online learning option

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District will lay out its COVID-19 plans for the upcoming school year during a Virtual Town Hall Tuesday night.

School leaders will explain steps to mitigate the spread of the virus in buildings. In addition, they’ll reveal more information on the online learning option for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The district will be answering any questions parents may have, but questions must be submitted before the meeting. This can be done on the district’s website.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.