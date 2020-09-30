Des Moines School Board Meeting to Solidify In-Person Learning Plans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to finalize hybrid learning start dates and metrics.

Currently, students are learning virtually, as the district has chosen to defy the governor’s order that students receive in-person learning at least 50-percent of the time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed plan would have preschool and kindergarten students back in classrooms by October 12th. Grade levels would be staggered with high schoolers coming back on November 10th.

The district is suggesting a 7.5-percent COVID-19 positivity threshold in Polk County for transitioning back to online learning. The governor and Department of Education have set a much higher threshold at 15-percent and have coupled that with absentee rates to set guidelines it says districts should meet before applying for a waiver to transition to online classes.

Polk County sits at 6.5-percent positivity Wednesday morning.