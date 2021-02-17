Des Moines School Board Leaves School Resource Office Decision to Superintendent

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board has decided not to vote on removing school resource officers.

That vote was supposed to take place Tuesday night but the board ultimately decided it wasn’t its decision to make.

Board members say Superintendent Tom Ahart is in charge of school operations and the board has already granted him approval to make changes.

“The timeline is Dr. Ahart and his team have already started to move forward with this plan and they can continue to do so because they have the support of the board. My stance on this is that it’s very operational and that it’s tied to policy,” said school board member Dwana Bradley.

Instead of school resource officers, Superintendent Ahart plans to bring in other staff and community members who are trained in de-escalation and mitigation techniques.