DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board has unanimously approved the budget for next school year.

The school board was forced to trim the budget by more than $14 million due in part to a drop in enrollment by nearly 1,000 students.

To make the cuts, the district will eliminate 38 positions, saving more than $4 million. Employee health care benefits will also be reduced by $2.5 million. The district also plans to reduce retirement incentives and discontinue some activities.