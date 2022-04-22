DES MOINES, Iowa – Flooding is becoming less of a concern for neighborhoods. The city is getting closer to finishing a phase of its stormwater retention project.

In the Closes Creek Phase 2B project, crews are digging up an area behind the houses near 41st Street and College Avenue to create a large basin. It will be used as additional storage for water.

Patrick Beane, the clean water program administrator with Des Moines Public Works, said Friday’s rainfall shows it’s already working.

“The water was starting to come up. These sort of basins will fill up relatively quickly, but then the goal of this is we want them to drain out slowly,” Beane explained.

It’s all going right behind Gloria Hoffman’s house in the Beaverdale Neighborhood. She said it’s important for this work to be done because it’s an economic and safety issue.

“I spent many thousands of dollars repairing my home twice. You can’t have that happen,” Hoffmann said. “We had people who drowned in floods and businesses that had to close. So this is a city-wide issue. It affects everybody, regardless of whether you’re in a flood plain or not.”

The city expects this phase of the project to be complete by the end of this summer. Funding for the project came from the local option sales tax and the stormwater utility fee.