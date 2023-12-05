DES MOINES, Iowa — If you spend a lot of time on TikTok, you may have seen the viral trend of influencers shopping for Angel Tree children this Christmas. In some areas, these influencers are actually struggling to find Angel Tree children to shop for, but here in Des Moines, that’s not the case.

Major Jolene Hull, Associate Iowa Capital Area Commander, said the Salvation Army had over 850 Angel Tree applications — an 18% increase from last year. Meaning an additional 4,000 toys are needed this year for children who would otherwise go without this holiday season. Hull says these presents make all of the difference for families in need.

“The families come in a dire situation,” Hull said. “They want that experience of Christmas for their family, as do you and I. It is becoming more difficult for our community of people and our neighbors to have that experience. So when they see the Salvation Army and other agencies in our community stepping up to make that experience possible, I see relief, and then I see joy and peace. They understand that people in their community really want to come together in this way.”

Hull says the Angel Trees are located at malls, like Jordan Creek and Merle Hay, and are in large stores like Walmart. The Salvation Army will be accepting toys at any time, but are asking for individuals to have their toys bought and donated by Dec. 15.

Additionally, the Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart Registry so individuals can shop online for toys, and packages will be shipped directly to the Salvation Army. To access the registry, click here.

Currently, they have around 1,000 toys and are short of their goal, but are starting to see an influx of individuals signing up to sponsor an Angel Tree child.

To learn more about how you can get involved and sign up to sponsor an Angel Tree child, click here.