DES MOINES, Iowa — ‘Tis the season. It’s Christmas in July. The Salvation Army Des Moines Capital Area Command (DMCAC) is hosting its annual fundraiser.

It began Friday at the Iowa Cubs game. It continues through July 15.

The bell ringers are back. From July 10-14, they’ll be outside Hy-Vee stores throughout the Metro collecting donations.

The celebration wraps up July 15 with a “Christmas party” at Evelyn K. Davis Park. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a family-friendly event with free food, entertainment, games and more.

Tamyra Harrison, DMCAC’s development coordinator, said “Christmas in July” is important because even though people typically only think of the red kettles around the holidays, the need doesn’t go away when the Christmas decorations come down.

“People aren’t just in need at Christmas time, and so we want to make sure people are aware that we’re here year-round not only to offer our services to those that need it but to encourage people to help give so that we can provide those services throughout the year as needs arise,” she said.

In addition to donating at a red kettle stand outside a Hy-Vee store, people can give online on the Salvation Army’s website.