Des Moines Restaurant Owner Wanted Name Change to Build Up, Not Tear Down Others

DES MOINES, Iowa — Full Court Press owner Jeff Bruning was prepared to open his newest restaurant in the Drake neighborhood called Crazy Horse Beer and Burgers on July 16. Three days before the opening, he opted to change the name out of respect to the Native American culture and descendants of Crazy Horse, a famous Lakota Native American.

Bruning says he initially wanted the name to pay respect to the Crazyhorse Guitars business that had previously operated in the building. The name was taken from singer Neil Young’s backup band.

“The true sign of doing something right is getting new information and making a change and not being bullheaded about it and sticking with something that you know in your heart isn’t the right way to go,” Bruning said.

Bruning said he didn’t receive much pushback about the original name but felt it was not appropriate once he learned who it truly represents and who it might offend in the future.

“I have no connection to the Lakota Sioux leader Crazy Horse. That’s the great thing that’s happening right now, there is a raising of awareness, a raising of consciousness … there is other than me and there is nothing hurtful about Lucky Horse,” Bruning said.

Lucky Horse Beer and Burgers is open for business. You can find it at 2331 University Avenue in Des Moines.