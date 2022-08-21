DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the name of des moines’ latest homicide victim. Police say 39 year old Tyrell Lavell Grimes of Des Moines was shot and killed around 11:00 pm Friday night before officers were called to the 2300 block of University Avenue. First responders tried to rush Grimes to a local hospital but he died from his bullet wounds.

42 year old Andrew Jarome Harris of Des Moines is currently charged with first degree murder. He was booked into Polk County Jail on Saturday. Police believe Harris shot Grimes after an argument between the two escalted.

Police say residents nearby were concerned about the shooting’s proximity to Drake University’s campus and nearby restaurants and businesses but investigators are assuring the public it was an isolated incident. “There’s been a lot of effort revitalizing that area of town and with this Dog Town initiative this is something we want to make sure people understand that it has nothing to do with the neighborhood. This person brought that violence there and they could have brought it anywhere,” said DMPD Sergeant Paul Parizek.

This is the city’s 12th homicide of 2022. There were just 14 in all of 2021.